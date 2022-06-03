CROCHET MANDALAS
Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will offer free instruction in the creation of handmade mandalas from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 13. A mandala is described as a geometric configuration of symbols. The word means circle in Sanskrit.
According to a media release, beginner crochet skills are recommended as participants learn how to customize color combinations for their individual creations. Once the basics are learned, Christmas tree ornaments and wall art may also be made.
Liza Lauritzen will teach the class. Crochet hooks, rings and yarn will be provided.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3n3wam8f.
MENTAL PREPAREDNESS
A “Mental Preparedness” workshop will be offered online from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, by the School of Environmental Vocational Arts in South Kortright.
According to a media release, presenter Renee Barchitta will talk about ways that well-known people and others facing difficult challenges viewed their situations, stood up and never gave up. She will show how the power of awareness, words, faith, hope and self-care can provide new ways to embrace any situation.
Barchitta is a former STOP_DWI Coordinator and educator and a student of the Lessons of Life and A Course in Miracles.
Participants will be presented with techniques, skills and a sharpened awareness of what they may already know about being mentally prepared.
Call 607-326-4169 for more information and to register and pay the $20 workshop fee.
