SONGBIRD SESSIONS
“Pop Gets Jazzed,” the first of West Kortright Centre’s Songbird Sessions for families with children age 10 and younger, will be presented from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, featuring the Hartwick Jazz Trio.
According to a media release, drummer Graeme Francis, pianist John Colonna and bass player Evan Jagels will discuss how jazz musicians use popular songs to create their own music to perform in new ways.
The program will be held outdoors under a tent, rain or shine in compliance with state and local regulations. Preregistration is required by 11 p.m. Friday, June 11.
Call 607-278-5454 or contact info@westkc.org for more information.
