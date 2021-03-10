GROWING RESILIENCE
Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Delaware County Rural Healthcare Alliance will feature a one-hour Zoom workshop on “Growing Resilience” monthly on the second Thursday in March, April and May from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Teaching resilience will be the topic for the March 11 workshop.
According to a media release, resilience is something that must be owned in order to teach it to others, yet it is described as a journey, not a destination.
The presentation will include a resilience model that will support those who participants teach, serve and care for. Strategies will be included that will show how to be resilient and practice and teach resilience.
Growing Resilience and Positive Behavior will be presented on April 8 and Growing Resilience to Build Organizational and Community Networks will follow on May 13.
Recordings of the workshops will be posted at www.ccedelaware.org/delaware-county-rural-healthcare-alliance/.
Credits are available for teachers.
The series is free. Participants may attend one, two or all three.
The required registration may be competed at https://bit.ly/389nege.
Contact Jeanne Darling at CCE of Delaware County at 607-865-6531 for more information.
LAY ADVOCACY
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present an online “Lay Advocacy” workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 12. It will be led by Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi.
According to a media release, participants will be taught how to recognize and remove barriers in communication that can get in the way of collaboration and positive outcomes.
How to state what is intended and make sure viewpoints are understood will be discussed.
Advocacy skills will be strengthened by learning effective communication strategies for both in-person and virtual meetings and interactions.
Elements for effective teamwork and positive interactions will also be covered along with listening and responding to what others are communicating.
Georgi offers support and information for families and professionals navigating the special education system in nine counties, including Chenango, Otsego and Delaware.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/kx9ekse4.
