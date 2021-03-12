ARTISTIC STORYTELLING THROUGH IPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY
Bright Hill will offer its first ever “Artistic Storytelling Through iPhone Photography” arts education workshop with Treadwell artist/photographer Nick Kelsh the week of April 5 to 9.
According to a media release, the online workshop is for high school students.
The course registration form is available at tinyurl.com/p3czw5p2 and a course introductory video is available at tinyurl.com/6bjutpwr.
More information is also available on Facebook at tinyurl.com/2fr5hu7f.
ROXBURY WRITERS RESIDENCY
A summer Writers Residency will be held from June 21 to 24, in Roxbury.
According to a media release, the residency provides on-site lodging, local food, workshop critiques, craft classes, readings, excursions and visits by NYC industry publishing professionals.
Visit www.roxburywritersresidency.com for more information.
Applications are to be be emailed to Annie DeWitt at a.e.dewitt@gmail.com by Sunday, May 5.
An panel discussion with editors and readings by residents will be held for the public at 7 p.m. June 23.
