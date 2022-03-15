BASKET WEAVING
DELHI — The Delaware County Historical Association will sponsor a basket weaving workshop from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, for a $65 fee at 46549 State Highway 10 in Delhi.
According to a media release, participants will be taught how to weave a traditional hearth basket. The basket derives its name from its use. It was intended to carry wood and kindling and sat near the hearth. It may be used as a carrier for magazines, flowers or vegetables from the garden.
No experience is necessary. All materials and tools will be included. Students should bring a small towel to soak up excess water.
This class will be taught by master basket weaver Martha Bremer who has been weaving and teaching baskets for more than 30 years.
Registration is required by Saturday, April 2.
Call 607-746-3849 or e-mail dcha@delhi.net for more information and to register.
DCHA is three miles northeast of Delhi at 46549 State Highway 10.
