FOSTER PARENT TRAINING
Northern Rivers of 297 River Street Service Road in Oneonta will host online Foster Parent Training from 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesdays for 10-weeks starting Wednesday, March 17.
According to a media release, sessions will provide prospective foster parents with information about foster care and how to parent children that have experienced trauma, abuse and neglect.
Call Kari Judd at 315-414-9855 for more information and to register.
ROXBURY WRITERS RESIDENCY
This summer’s Writers Residency will be held from June 21 to 24, in Roxbury.
According to a media release, the residency provides on-site lodging, local food, workshop critiques, craft classes, readings, excursions and visits by NYC industry publishing professionals.
Visit www.roxburywritersresidency.com for more information. Applications are to be be emailed to Annie DeWitt at a.e.dewitt@gmail.com by Sunday, May 5.
