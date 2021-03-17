CREATIVE WRITING
A Creative Writing workshop taught by Kirsten Weyler will be presented online at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, by the Chenango Arts Council.
According to a media release, participants will develop their storytelling voices with prompts, visualizations, word games and puzzles.
A Zoom link will be sent to the email provided before the event after registering at www.chenangoarts.org/workshops/
Call 607-336-2787 or email info@chenangoarts.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.