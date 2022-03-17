ART OF BEREAVEMENT
The Art of Bereavement, a creative way to explore grief and loss, will be presented as a five-week series by Helios Care for adults grieving the loss of someone who has died.
According to a media release, participants will learn about grief, connect with others and discover skills to manage and cope with loss through creativity. Attendees are strongly encouraged to be at wall five sessions as they will work on a progressive art activity.
Sessions will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. on Monday, March 28, April 4, 11, 18, and 25.
The required registration may be completed by calling Jessica or Allison at 607-432-5525.
Sessions will be led by grief counselor Jessica Weeden and Elizabeth Bryan-Jacobs, art therapy intern. The pair will bring social work and art therapy skills together to facilitate conversations about loss and provide opportunities for creative expression.
