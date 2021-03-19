TREE AND SMALL FRUIT PRUNING
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties will demonstrate how to properly prune for a fruitful gardening season during a free webinar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
CCE Horticulturist Laura McDermott, of the Eastern New York Commercial Horticulture Team, will teach pruning techniques using recently produced orchard video accompanied by a live program narrative. Fruit trees, berry bushes, cane berries, shrubs and brambles will be included in the presentation.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/yfv67t3j.
