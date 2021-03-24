COLORECTAL CANCER PREVENTION
A free Colorectal Cancer Prevention webinar will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 26, in partnership with Bassett Healthcare Network, the Cancer Services Program and Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie.
Ways to reduce the risk of colon cancer will be presented.
Registration is available under upcoming events at www.bassett.org/CSP or at tinyurl.com/4xv4j857.
POETRY WORKSHOP: THE ANIMALS IN OUR LIVES
Writers in The Mountains will present “The Animals in Our Lives,” a poetry workshop with Lynn Domina from April 5 to May 10.
According to a media release, the class will be held online from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays.
Participants will write poems in response to animals while focusing on how concrete imagery and figurative language can improve one’s craft. Domina will provide optional prompts as well as many sample poems.
Formerly of Delhi, Domina, an author of several books, serves as head of the English department at Northern Michigan University and as creative writing editor for The Other Journal.
The fee for the workshop is $125.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org to register and for more information.
Once registered and paid, participants will be given instructions needed to join the class.
YOUNG COLLECTORS CLUB
Bright Hill will present the “Young Collectors Club” on Zoom Monday, Wednesday and Friday, April 5, 7, and 9, with master teaching artist Bertha Rogers, founding director of Bright Hill.
The program is limited to 16 first through eighth grade students.
According to a media release, exposure to museum art and poetry writing will be included in the morning and afternoon group sessions.
For more information and to inquire about registration availability, visit tinyurl.com/4rmehh7t or tinyurl.com/3sfbtuct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.