CATSKILLS YOUTH CLIMATE SUMMIT
The 2022 Catskills Youth Climate Summit will be hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, either in person at SUNY Oneonta or on Zoom.
According to organizers, the hybrid event is designed to provide a way for students to learn about taking climate action into their schools and communities. The Summit will end with a sustainability tour of the SUNY Oneonta campus.
Teams of junior and high school students and their teacher advisers are invited to participate.
Teachers may register their school teams online at https://bit.ly/CatskillsYS2022.
CCE is working with its funders the Catskill Watershed Corporation and Delaware County Soil & Water Conservation District as well as SUNY Oneonta, The Wild Center, teachers and students to present the event.
Call CCE at 607-865-6531, email Jeanne Darling atjmd30@cornell.edu, or visit https://tinyurl.com/3u5xtjdw for more information.
THE FARMERS’ MUSEUM
The following Saturday workshops will be offered at The Farmers’ Museum at 5775 State Highway 80 near Cooperstown.
Introduction to Blacksmithing will be taught from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, for $110 for members or $120.
Hot Frame Gardening will be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, for $110 for members or $120.
Lippitt Farmhouse Baking will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, for $95 for members or $105.
Printing Greeting Cards will be demonstrated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, for $85 for members or $95.
A broom making workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, for $85 for members or $95.
Creating Balms and Salves will be presented from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, for $70 for members or $80.
All workshops require advance registration. Visit FarmersMuseum.org or Eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
