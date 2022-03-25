COMMUNITY FOOD AND COOKING DAYS
Otsego County residents are invited to participate in two Community Food and Cooking Days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and Saturday, April 30, in Food Lab 139 of the Human Ecology building at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, participants will help create and taste a healthy dish and receive nutrition and cooking tips they can put to use immediately in their own kitchens. Children 8 and older are welcome to attend with a registered adult.
Both programs will be presented by SUNY Food and Nutrition Assistant Professor Mandeep Virk-Baker, in collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie & Otsego Counties.
The required registration for Saturday may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3urwbct8.
Registration for the April 30 presentation is available at https://tinyurl.com/bp8fvnsw.
Contact Nutrition Educator Kimberly Ferstler at kmf239@cornell.edu or518-234-4303, ext.120 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.