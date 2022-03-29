POETRY
Writers in the Mountains will present “The Animals in Our Lives,” a six-week poetry workshop with Lynn Domina from April 5 to May 10, for $120.
The class will be held online from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Once registered and paid, participants will be told how to join the class.
According to a media release, workshop participants will write poems in response to animals. They will focus on how concrete imagery and figurative language can improve their craft. The instructor will provide optional prompts as well as many sample poems.
Domina is the author of numerous books, including two collections of poetry, “Corporal Works” and “Framed in Silence.”
After living for many years in Delhi, she moved to Marquette, Michigan, in 2015. She heads the English department at Northern Michigan University and is creative writing editor for The Other Journal.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and late registration availabiliity.
KOSHER CERTIFICATION
The Jewish Federation of Ulster County will present the free online program “Kosher Certification” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4. Additional sponsors include the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ulster County.
According to a media release, Rabbi M. Merzel from OU Kosher will present options for practitioners of Kashrut. The Rabbi will also address how small commercial kitchens, farm store sand cottage industry food manufacturers and value-added producers can reap economic benefits from Kosher certification.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4chmrda3.
Call 607-433-2545 for more information.
