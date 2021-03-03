QUICK, HEALTHY MEALS AND SNACKS
The libraries in Afton and Bainbridge have arranged for an online class for adults to be provided by Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Nutrition Assistant Neisa Pantala on “Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
According to a media release, the class will focus on making healthy food choices for families on a budget.
Email ba.library@4cls.og for more information and the link needed to join the class.
HEALTHY HONEY BEES AND YOU!
Garet Livermore will present an introduction to beekeeping workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13. He is Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County Executive Director, Master Gardener Coordinator and a 30-year beekeeper.
According to a media release, “Healthy Honey Bees and You!” will be presented online and is designed for the beginner.
The session will include information on bee biology, historical as well as basic beekeeping practices, setting up an apiary, beekeeping through the year and products of the hive.
Print and online resources to continue learning about beekeeping will also be presented.
The class is free. The required registration is available at www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/HealthyBees.
