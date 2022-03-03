PRELICENSING COURSE
The SUNY Oneonta Office of Continuing Education will offer three non-credit, in-person prelicensing courses on campus this spring.
According to a media release, the course is mandated by the State Department of Motor Vehicles. Students must have a valid state driver’s permit to take the course and upon successful completion will be awarded a course certificate and allowed to schedule a road test.
The fee for the course is $40 and registration and payment in advance are required.
All courses will taught in two parts on a Wednesday and Thursday from 6 pm to 8:30 p.m. on March 9 and 10; April 6 and 7; and May 11 and 12.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9bcuvt for more information and to register.
MICRO-MEMOIR
Writers in the Mountains will present “Micro-Memoir,” a six-week workshop with Linda Lowen from March 9 to April 13. The $120 workshop will be held online from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays.
According to a media release, a memoir need not cover decades to tell a story. A smaller format allows writers to focus on an event that serves as a microcosm of a larger experience.
Participants will begin by writing 200-word pieces. The last two sessions will focus on Tiny Love Stories, relationship tales of 100 words or fewer suitable to submit to the New York Times column of the same name.
A book reviewer for Publishers Weekly, Lowen’s nonfiction has been published in the New York Times. Her writing advice has appeared in magazines. She also teaches creative nonfiction at the Downtown Writer’s Center in Syracuse.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com, or visit writersinthemountains.org more information and to register.
Once registered and paid, participants will be told how to join the class.
