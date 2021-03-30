RECOVERY COACH ACADEMY
Delaware County Public Health Services and Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties will sponsor a Recovery Coach Academy & Ethical Considerations training from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 12 to 17, at the First Baptist Church in Delhi. Lunch will be provided to trainees.
According to a media release, the academy is designed for individuals involved in the recovery initiation of others and/or in sustained recovery themselves who want to become a personal guide and mentor for people seeking or already in recovery.
Training will cover the Connecticut Center for Addiction Recovery model for peer specialist roles and responsibilities. Topics will include Ethics for Peer Professionals, Self-Care for Recovery Coaches, Medication Assisted Treatment and Recovery, Spirituality for Recovery Coaches and Professionalism for Peer Advocates.
All course materials will be provided. Scholarships are available. Contact Kyle LaFever at 607-267-4435 or Kyle@friendsofrecoverydo.org for more information and to register by April 7.
