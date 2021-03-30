OTEGO - Pauline "Polly" Bump, in her 96th year of life, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, at A.O. Fox Care Nursing Home in Oneonta. Polly was born in 1925, the eldest child of Seeley and Alta (Alger) Stilson, in Otego. She is survived by her youngest sister, Thelma (Harold) Martindale, …