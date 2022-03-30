WATER AEROBICS
Morning classes in water aerobics began at SUNY Delhi’s Kunsela Pool on March 21 and will continue Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14. Classes are from 8 to 9 a.m.
Afternoon classes will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays from April 6 until May 12.
Morning classes will again be offered from 8 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 18 through May 12.
The fee is $50 per person for a 12 session series or $10 per person, per class.
Visit www.delhi.campus labs.com/engage/events for more information.
ZEN OF REVISION
Writers in the Mountains will present “The Zen of Revision” with Melissa Holbrook Pierson online from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, to 10 participants.
Once registered and the $65 fee is paid, instructions will be provided as to how to join the class.
According to a media release, revision is described as a critical part of the creative process. Writers will learn how they can use Zen practice tools to achieve fluidity and clarity.
Pierson is an author, freelance book critic, essayist and editor. She has taught writing at the Cape Cod Writers Conference and Gotham Writers Workshop. She has a master’s degree in English Literature from Columbia University and is a submissions reader for the literary magazine The Common.
Send an email to writersinthemountains@gmail.com, or visit writersinthemoun tains.org for more information and to register.
TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS
Otsego County Office for the Aging will offer classes in Tai Chi for Arthritis designed for beginner and advanced individuals 60 and older.
According to a media release, sessions for beginners will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays from April 18 to June 9, at New Life Fellowship Hall at Gilbertsville Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
An Advanced Tai Chi for Arthritis series will be offered at Cooperstown Senior Community Center at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown. Sessions there will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 26 to June 16. The advanced series is for those who have completed the Tai Chi for Arthritis series.
Registrants must commit to at least 11 of the 16 sessions. Call the Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232 to register.
Although classes are free, voluntary, confidential contributions will be accepted.
