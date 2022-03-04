BULLYING: INTERVENTION STRATEGIES
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will address the subject of bullying in the online workshop “Bullying: Intervention Strategies” from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 11.
According to a media release, bullying continues to be a serious problem in schools. Families, teachers and children may benefit from help and support in knowing how to respond.
Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will introduce participants to the definitions of bullying, how to distinguish it from typical peer behavior and how to respond to it in the home and school using coping strategies designed for parents and strategies to help children and students.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ya5n7eh2.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
SPRING ARTS AND CRAFTS
A number of spring classes will be offered at Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris starting with Pysanky Egg Decorating with Julie Koch. Classes will held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 17, 24, 31, and April 7. All materials will be included.
A class in watercolor painting with Marilyn Roveland will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 20, and 27.
Chair caning with Brianna Van Maaren will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, April 8, 15, 22, and 29. Students will provide their own chairs.
Instruction will be provided in how to knit Fair Isle slippers by Joann Curtis from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 5, 12, 19, and 26.
A class in amigurumi crochet, the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures, will be taught by Julie Koch from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 5 and 12.
The art of soap sculpture will be offered for those age 8 and older from 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays, May 7 and 14.
Sewing for beginners with Lisa Marino will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays in April.
Digital photography, also with Marino, will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the first four Mondays in May and on June 6.
Fees vary from $10 to $95 depending on the class and members receive a discount. The registration deadline is March 15.
Call 607-263-2150 or 607-263-5786 for more information, including what, if any supplies will be needed, and to register.
POTTERY
Spring classes have been announced at Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
Independent study will meet from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Intro to Wheel Throwing will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays from March 14 to May 2. Both classes will be taught by Adam Jennett.
Centering the Potter and the Clay: Beginning Wheel Throwing with Karla Andela will be taught from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays from March 16 to May 4.
A complete introduction to the clay studio will be provide by Kris Gildenblatt from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays from March 23 to May 1.
The first three classes will be capped at eight students and the fourth will be capped at six.
Open Studio hours will also be offered from March 14 to May 6.
Visit www.smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio or email gallery@smithy arts.org for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.