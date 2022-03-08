CONTINUING EDUCATION CLASSES
CHERRY VALLEY — Early spring continuing education classes are scheduled to begin in March at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School on County Route 54 in Cherry Valley.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, pickleball, a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, will begin. No experience is needed. Equipment will be provided. The fee is $10 for all five sessions or $3 per session for walk-ins.
Yoga instructor Edna Dau will begin a five-week block of classes of Vinyasa Flow Yoga at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. Described as a more gentle style of Vinyasa, the class will include flow, balance, strength and breathing techniques. It’s designed to challenge students, relieve stress and deepen mind/body connection. The fee is $35 or $8 per session for walk-ins.
Zumba will begin its five-week series at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Zumba is a Latin-inspired dance-fitness exercise program for cardio and toning. The fee is $35 or $8 per session for walk-ins.
Karate teacher Brian Cox instructs individuals of various ages and skill levels on Monday and Thursday evenings. A six-week block of karate classes for ages 6 through adult is scheduled to begin Monday, March 21. Fees range from $23 to $38.
Face masks are optional. Attendance will be taken and/or participants will also need to sign-in at each class for contact tracing.
Contact Continuing Education Coordinator PJ Johnson at pjohnson@cvscsd.org, or call 607-264-3265, ext. 518, for more information and to register. Callers should state their name, phone number and class of interest. All participants, even walk-ins, need to be registered in advance to insure adequate space and supplies.
A Pound class began at 6 p.m. Monday, March 7, and will continue for four more weeks at that day and time. The cardio jam session will be taught by Michelle Schmitt. Those interested in taking the class should call to inquire about registration.
