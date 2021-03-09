WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT TRAINING
A free week-long training session will be offered on the basics of building science and energy efficiency, intended to move attendees into the weatherization and home performance field.
According to a media release, the New York State Weatherization Directors Association, CDO Workforce and Opportunities for Otsego have partnered to present the training. The partnership is part of CDO Workforce’s development strategy and Opportunities for Otsego COVID-19 recovery efforts under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Training will be a combination of hands-on and classroom learning.
Successful attendees will earn certifications from NYSWDA and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and be able to speak with local employers about job opportunities.
Sessions will be held daily in Oneonta at 9 a.m. from March 22 to 26. Lunch will be provided.
Contact Penny at CDO Workforce at 607-432-4800, ext. 0 or seegerp@otsegocounty.com for information and to register.
