Family Resource Network
Special Education Attorney Pat Radel will discuss the rights of students with disabilities to be educated with their non-disabled peers to the greatest extent possible at a Family Resource Center online workshop from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/s9dee97
Radel will provide an update on the rights of students with disabilities during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. We will discuss the legal framework, explain how it applies given the extended school closures, and offer practical advocacy strategies.
Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/sj853s3. Priority will be given to parents and guardians of individuals with OPWDD eligibility living in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins counties followed by other parents in these counties. If there is space, others will be welcome to attend. Registration confirmations will be sent out by Wednesday, March 25.
Those who are unable to attend but have questions, or would like more information, are asked to call Robin at 607-287-6358. An advocate will call back if needed
