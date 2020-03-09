WATER SAFETY
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network will sponsor a Water Safety workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Oneonta Family YMCA at 20-26 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, individuals on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities are reported to have a high risk of drowning.
Oneonta Family YMCA Aquatics Director Danielle Hoyt will explain how water safety is especially critical for those with developmental disabilities as many individuals are drawn to water and may not understand the dangers associated with it.
Preregistration is required and is available online at https://tinyurl.com/uldq78l.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
GENEALOGY
SCHOHARIE — The Genealogy Workshop series at Old Stone Fort Museum will continue with “Tips for Your Research” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12. It will be led by Schoharie County Historical Society Trustee Bonnie Dailey who has been conducting genealogical and historical research for more than 30 years.
Dailey, a retired lawyer, will share tips to make research easier, including methods for navigating naming conventions and surnames, calculating dates and identifying family members in pre-1850 census records.
The workshop will be held in the Badgley Museum Annex at the Old Stone Fort Museum Complex.
The cost is $5 for adults and free for students and Schoharie County Historical Society members. Refreshments will be provided.
Additional workshops in the genealogy series are scheduled for April 16 and May 14.
Call 518-295-7192 or visit www.TheOldStoneFort.org for more information.
