PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER
ONEONTA — Business Planning 4: Putting it Together, the final in the Farm and Food Business Incubator Series sponsored by the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at CADE at 189 Main St. in Oneonta. The topic will be Cash Flow Projection.
The series was introduced on Jan. 25 and continued with Operations on Feb. 1, and Marketing on Feb. 8.
According to a media release, the program is for anyone in the early stages of developing a farm-based business.
Visit www.cadefarms.org/2020-incubator-workshops for more information and to register.
SPRING INTO WELLNESS WITH ESSENTIAL OILS
UNADILLA — Anita Grays will present a workshop on essential oils at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Unadilla Public Library at 193 Main St. in Unadilla.
She will teach participants how essential oils can balance their emotions, boost energy, support health and wellness and ease muscles and joints.
Call 607-369-3131 for more information and to register.
IRRIGATION SYSTEMS FOR FARMS
COBLESKILL — Produce, hemp, hop and berry growers will discuss and see a demonstration of irrigation systems at a training workshop on Tuesday, March 24, at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Otsego and Schoharie Counties at 173 S. Grand St. in Cobleskill. The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Schoharie County Soil and Water Conservation District is a co-sponsor of the program, along with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Presenters will include farmer and SUNY Cobleskill Professor George Crosby and irrigation system designer Liz Madison.
The workshop is free, but preregistration by Monday, March 16, is required and may be completed by calling 518-823-4535 or emailing p.nichols@schoharieswcd.org.
BEEF QUALITY ASSURANCE TRANSPORTATION TRAINING:THE RIGHT WAY IS THE ONLY WAY
UNADILLA — A free Beef Quality Assurance Transportation training session called The Right Way in the Only Way will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Unadilla Livestock Company at 76 Maple Ave. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, transportation quality assurance is critical to the health and welfare of cattle.
The program will cover cattle handling guidelines and diagrams, checklists for loading and unloading, hot and cold weather factors, fit and injured weak cattle, traveling, loading suggestions, worksheets and bio-security and emergency action plans.
Transporters who participate in the program will be shown how to keep cattle as healthy and safe as possible.
Sponsored by the Central New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team of Cornell Cooperative Extension, registration is required by Monday, March 23, and may be completed online at https://cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=1095.
Call 315-866-7920 for more information and to register by phone.
The Central New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team is a Cornell Cooperative Extension partnership between Cornell University and the CCE Associations in the counties of Chenango, Fulton, Herkimer, Madison, Montgomery, Otsego, Saratoga and Schoharie.
OFF THE FIELD
ONEONTA — “Off the Field,” a farm transition workshop will be be held in two parts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 and April 7, at Quality Inn on state Route 23 in Oneonta.
Topics to be covered include how to determine if a farm is transferable, family communications, tax implications and legal considerations.
The fee is $50 per person and includes lunch and light refreshments for both days.
Sponsors are Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, the Watershed Agricultural Council and NY Farm Net.
Contact Mariane Kiraly at 607-865-6531 or mk129@cornell.edu for more information.
Participants are asked to register online at www.reg.cce.cornell.edu/farmsuccession_212 by Monday, March 23.
