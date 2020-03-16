SCOTIA - Olga E. Koshar, 81, passed away on March 9, 2020, at home. Olga was born in Summit, on April 6, 1938, the daughter of Ralph and Marjorie (Burnside) Dahams, and was the wife of the late Francis Koshar. Olga moved to Glenville in 2013 from Cooperstown. Olga was happy when cooking and …