NOTARY PUBLIC
NORWICH — A Notary Public class will be offered to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, by Commerce Chenango at 15 S. Broad St. in Norwich. National Notary of the Year 2003 Gerrie Pierre-Fleurimond will lead the session.
According to a media release, the workshop will prepare individuals for the New York State exam using concepts and procedures. Key learning points will include the commissioning process, legal and ethical requirements, basic concepts related to the position and administering oaths and affidavits.
The fee is $75 for Chamber members or $100 and does not include the fee for the state exam. Prepayment is required along with preregistration.
Call 607-334-1400 for more information and to inquire about registration availability.
