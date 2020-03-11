POETRY
TREADWELL — Robert Bensen of Oneonta will present “Seeing Things,” a poetry workshop he introduced last spring from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays from March 16 to May 18, at Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
The class will be limited to 10 students. The fee is $225.
Financial scholarship information will be made available upon request.
Email info@brighthillpress.org or call 607-829-5055 for more information and to register.
SCANNING YOUR FAMILY TREASURES
DELHI — The genealogical workshop “Scanning Your Family Treasures” will be presented from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 21, at Delaware County Historical Association on state Route 10, north of Delhi.
According to a media release, as a follow-up to a genealogy workshop held last year, DCHA Archivist Ray LaFever will return to discuss saving and sharing family history using digital imaging.
What items to scan and the challenges related to scanning slides, negatives and tintypes, as well as small diaries and letters in faint pencil will be included in LaFever’s presentation.
The fee is $10 per person.
Preregistration is required by Wednesday, March 18.
Call 607-746-3849 or e-mail dcha@delhi.net for more information and to register.
