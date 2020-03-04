NATURAL SOAP MAKING
CHERRY VALLEY — A combined beginner and advanced natural soapmaking workshop will be offered at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Certified soapmaker Maria Gelnett of Soap Studio Brookside in Chenago Forks will be the instructor.
According to a media release, students in the beginner class will learn to safely make their own batch of old-fashioned cold processed healing bar soap from scratch. Participants will go home with 30 bars of colored (swirled), herbed and scented (lavender, lemongrass, cinnamon and more) soap.
Those who have completed the beginner soapmaking class may take the advanced class. Those students will experiment with soapmaking techniques, adding clays and botanicals and have the option of using goat’s milk, honey and a blending of scents in addition to two-color swirls.
All students will need to bring some supplies such as pots, rubber gloves, etc., and must be at least 18 years old.
The fee for the beginner class is $55 and the advanced class is $65.
Call Continuing Ed Coordinator PJ Johnson at 607-264-3265, ext 518, for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.