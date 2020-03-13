BUTTERNUT VALLEY ARTSAND CRAFTS CENTER
MORRIS — The following classes will be held in April at the Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris.
Watercolor Painting with Marilyn Roveland from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27, for $45 for members or $55. All materials will be provided.
Tricks with Sticks: Building Rustic with Roy Bartoo from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays April 15, 22, 29 and May 1, for $35 for members or $45.
Children older than 10 may attend for free when supervised by an adult participant.
A variety of items will be made using branches and sticks from local trees and shrubs.
Items may include toys, utensils, furniture or garden and patio items for decorative and practical use.
All tools and materials will be supplied for the first item. Participants will supply needed materials for additional projects.
Mini Barn Quilt with Gloria Waro from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 25, for $45 for members or $55.
Students will plot their pattern on graph paper, transfer it onto primed board, tape off areas, paint and create a 12- by 12-inch mini barn quilt which can be hung inside.
Types of board, paint and sealers used for exterior barn quilts will be covered. All materials will be included. Those with a retractable mat knife or xacto knife are asked to bring it to class. The class will be limited to eight participants.
Jewelry Making with Jill Reed from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, for $35 for members or $45. The basic techniques of jewelry making will be taught.
Marbling with Michael Townsend from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday April 7 and 8. Marbling creates the look of stone on paper or fabric. The $25 fee for both classes and will cover supplies and a donation to the center.
Call 607-263-2150 or 607-263-5786 for more information, including information about classes to be offered in May and to register for one of the above classes. Callers should be prepared to leave a message. Calls will be returned.
