PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
SUNY DELHI — A selection of 10 free, online, non-credit professional development classes became available to the community Wednesday, April 29, from SUNY Delhi's Office of Outeach and Workforce Development.
According to a media release, offered by SUNY Delhi in partnership with the online education platform Ed2Go, each class features 24 hours of self-paced content that participants may complete on their own time.
Among the tutorials are web page development, job search skills, communication and management fundamentals, customer service and personal finance.
Participants will be encouraged to leverage the skills they learn to begin a new job search or advance their careers. Classes will be available through June 30.
Visit www.delhi.edu/ed2go or contact outreach@delhi.edu or 607-746-4545 for more information, including a complete list of courses, and to enroll.
Office of Outreach and Workforce Development
The Office of Outreach and Workforce Development at SUNY Delhi offers trainings and workshops to the public throughout the year. Hundreds of non-credit classes are available through SUNY Delhi and Ed2Go year-round. In-person workshops offered on campus include ServSafe certification, notary public training, New York State 5-hour driver education courses and customized contract trainings to meet the needs of local employers. Visit www.delhi.edu/workshops for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.