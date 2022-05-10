BUILDING COMMUNITY RESILIENCE
The fifth and final workshop in the Building Community Resilience series sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware and Orange Counties will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, on Zoom.
According to a media release, the workshop will focus on building resilient communities using the Empower Action Model, a tool to develop and support sustainable prevention plans that build equity, resilience and well-being for children and families. The model has reportedly met with favor in South Carolina communities and workshop participants will hear more about it directly from individuals there.
The required registration may be completed at http://bit.ly/BCR555.
Call Jeanne Darling at 606-865-6531, email jmd30@cornell.edu or visit www.ccedelaware.edu for more information.
PLANT MAGIC
The workshop “Plant Magic to Rise the Divine Feminine” will be presented from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the School of Environmental Vocational Arts at 488 SEVA Lane in South Kortright.
The divine feminine is defined as the spiritual concept that there exists a feminine counterpart to patriarchal and masculine worship structures and can be used as a spiritual lens to balance one’s perspective.
According to a media release, presenter Sabrina Vedete Elmaliah, founder of Sacred Lotus Yoni Steam, an herbal wellness modality, will discuss how a spiritual relationship can be cultivated with plants to amplify one’s creativity and prosperity.
The fee for the workshop is $35. Call 607-538-1130 or email seva programs@gmail.com for more information and to register.
BAKING
A cinnamon roll baking class will be offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, on Zoom by Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p9bdw7k.
As part of the Library of Things series, library clerk and amateur baker Alex Benjamin will review the steps needed to create homemade cinnamon rolls.
The Zoom link and ingredient list will be distributed on Friday, May 13.
Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.