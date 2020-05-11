INDIVIDUALIZED EDUCATION PLANS
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta will present the webinar “Bring Your Child's IEP Night” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
According to a media release, FRN advocates will walk parents through their child's state individualized education plan section by section. Time will be provided for individual questions and consultations.
Topics to be covered include IEP classifications, performance levels, where in the plan parental concerns are addressed and SMART goals. SMART stands for specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. Testing accommodations and transition plans will also be discussed.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y8qybxnr.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
BORROW. READ. REPEAT.
ONEONTA — Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta will sponsor a webinar from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 15.
Penguin Random House staff will discuss their favorite reads, summer reading recommendations, books suitable for book clubs and the latest in audiobooks in its free, first-ever webinar “Borrow. Read. Repeat.”
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y7cpyoha.
