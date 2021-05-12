EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATIONS STRATEGIES
Author Catherine Cominsky of Old Forge, who writes under the name Kate Hanley, will be the featured speaker at a free Alzheimer’s Association education webinar from 2 to 3:20 p.m. Monday, May 17.
“Effective Communications Strategies,” will be followed by a 30-minute discussion on overcoming challenges related to dementia behavior and communication from her perspective of a daughter providing care for her mother.
According to a media release, “Effective Communication Strategies” examines how individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias communicate with caregivers, especially when the disease impacts cognition and language. The program will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, decoding verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identifying strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Cominsky is the author of two books on dementia. She is also an adjunct professor of education at Utica College. Her 2019 book, “Breakfast Memories: A Dementia Love Story,” focuses on her journey as caregiver for her mother. It was during this time that she discovered a collection of love notes and poems from her deceased father to her mother, providing her new perspective on her parents that she had never seen previously and emotionally recentering her as her mother’s dementia continued to advance.
The first 50 people from the Central New York area to register will receive a copy of “Breakfast Memories.”
Call 800-272-3900 or visit http://bit.ly/alzhanley to register.
Visit www.alz.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.