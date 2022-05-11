SMITHY CLAY STUDIO
Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown will offer the following late spring classes to groups of eight per class.
Independent Study with Adam Jennett will meet from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays from May 16 to June 13. There will be no class on May 30.
Independent Study in Handbuilding with Ann Geiger will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays from May 17 to June 7. No experience is required.
A Wheel Thrown Container Workshop with Karla Andela will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday from May 25 to June 15. Some wheel throwing experience is required.
Flower Bricks, Handbuilding Rectangular Objects with Megan Irving will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays from May 20 to June 10. No experience is needed.
Each class has a $150 fee and includes a bag of clay.
Email gallery@smithy arts.org for more information about classes, open studio availability and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.