WRITING WEBINAR
WEST END — The next Teen Scene hosted by Family Resource Network will be a virtual writing webinar from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, May 18.
According to a media release, various writing styles including poetry and short stories will be presented. A story activity and essay writing may be added depending on interest. A Mad Libs activity will begin the webinar which is open to all school-aged youths.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/y7lycgfo.
Those who register will be sent an email with the Zoom link needed to participate.
FICTION WRITING
Writers in the Mountains will present Fiction Writing, a six-week online workshop with Ginnah Howard from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, from June 9 to July 14.
According to a media release, the class is for new and more practiced fiction writers. Most sessions will be spent listening to students read their works-in-progress aloud when ready, with time given to discussing each piece in a supportive way designed to help the writer decide on what revisions may be needed. In the critique process, voice, point of view, showing vs. telling and the use of significant details will be covered. Sections of selected published stories and novels will also be shared.
Visit GinnahHoward.com for information about the instructor.
The fee will be $70 for those who register and pay three weeks before class begins or $85 for those who don't.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org to register. Registered participants will be notified how to join the class.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
