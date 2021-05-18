PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAHY
ONEONTA — Huntington Memorial Library will host a portrait photography workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, rain or shine in Huntington Park.
Participants will need to bring their camera. They will learn how to use natural lighting and focal points to get the best possible portrait.
The workshop is provided by portrait photographer Trevaughn Smith. Register at https://tinyurl.com/jf8xf6p6.
The number of participants will be limited and COVID safety precautions will be followed.
