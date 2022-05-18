DEFENSIVE DRIVING
A NYS Defensive Driving course limited to 10 participants will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 24 and 31, at William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton. The $35 fee may be paid at the library at the time of registration.
Successful participants will receive a certificate to submit to their insurance company for a discount of 10% on their basic liability and collision insurance for three years.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
PESTS AND DISEASES IN THE VEGETABLE GARDEN
An in-person seminar on Pests and Diseases in the Vegetable Garden will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties at 173 South Grant St. in Cobleskill.
According to a media release, Agriculture and Horticulture Educator Jessica Holmes and Horticulture Intern Becca Leone will provide information about pest identification and disease prevention to interested vegetable gardeners.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc3c7cm9 to register. Call 518-234-4303, ext. 119, for more information.
10 WAYS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS HELP ALL STUDENTS AND FAMILIES THRIVE
A webinar will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, about community schools and the roles they play in promoting student success in many area schools.
Sponsored by the Southern Tier Special Education Task Force, four Binghamton presenters will, according to a media release, share key features of a community school approach, the different community school approaches happening across the state and the array of university-assisted community school programs, priorities, services and challenges in the Task Force’s eight county region that includes the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego as well as the counties of Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Chemung and Cortland.
The required registration for “10 Ways Community Schools Helps All Students and Families Thrive” may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2h95vxyx.
Call Nancy Nowak at Disability Rights New York at 516-238-1261 for more information.
CONTAINER GARDENING
A free workshop on container gardening will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, in Huntington Park by Huntingon Memorial Library on Chestnut Street in Oneonta.
According to a media release, participants will first learn the basics of how to create a container and will then choose from a variety of plants and containers to create their own designs.
Participants are advised to dress appropriately and bring garden gloves and a spade if they have them.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/25w8ph8a.
Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
JON STEIN WORKSHOP
Jon Stein will demonstrate and talk about some of his new works from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, at Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Stein, a potter and educator from Cincinnati, Ohio, found clay and the pottery wheel at 15 and has never looked back.
Teaching opportunities and artist residencies have allowed Stein, who has been to Smithy Clay Studio before, the opportunity to travel throughout the country as well as Japan where he studied wood firing.
He recently returned to Cincinnati to serve as education director at Queen City Clay and maintains an active studio practice.
The workshop fee is $50 per person.
Preregistration is required before June 15, with payment upon registration. There are 20 slots available. Participants will need a notebook, pen, drinks and snacks.Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
