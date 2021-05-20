FARM TO INSTITUTION WHOLESALE READINESS
Oneonta’s Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship will offer a Farm to Institution Wholesale Readiness webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, on Zoom. It will also be streamed live on CADE’s Facebook page.
According to a media release, a four-member panel will offer insight on the market and guidance on how and where to enter, based on their experiences as farmer, food hub and community institution chefs.
CADE supports the Farm to Institution market as a growing opportunity for local farm and food businesses to diversify their sales channels, increase revenue and feed more people in their community. It has seen it become increasingly important for institutions to source food locally to ensure healthy, fresh food is reaching the largest and most vulnerable populations and at a reduced risk for supply disruption during a national or global event.
Webinar attendees will hear directly from those in the market about current opportunities and challenges in Farm to Institution, the experience for institutions using local suppliers, how to start building connections, as well as guidance for farmers on how to scale up and enter the wholesale Farm to Institution market.
Panelists who will share their work in the field, as well as answer questions include Julia Van Loon, founder and president of Slate Foods, a NYS beef producer and food product supplier who has been working with public schools since 2002 to develop and enhance food service programs through sourcing more local ingredients and incorporating scratch cooking techniques for menu enhancement.
Chris Hartman, founder and president of Headwater Food Hub, a NYS-focused Food Hub committed to developing a socially and environmentally sustainable food system for the Northeast Region. Headwater works with more than 200 farmers and food producers, and sells to individuals, restaurants, retailers, institutions and food manufacturers.
Michael Mangieri, executive chef at New York City’s Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, a settlement house that provides an extensive array of effective and integrated human services (social, educational, legal, health, housing, mental health, nutritional and fitness).
Evelyn Garcia, chef at Lenox Hill Neighborhood House’s The Teaching Kitchen, a training and technical assistance program to help nonprofit organizations to convert their food services to a farm-to-institution model by serving more fresh, healthy and local food, without raising costs.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/zad2uaem.
Visit cadefarms.org for more information.
