TIBETAN SINGING BOWLS
Ken Langlieb, a psychologist, musician and naturalist, will provide instruction in the making of Tibetan singing bowls from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the auditorium of South Kortright School of Environmental Vocational Arts at 488 SEVA Lane in South Kortright.
According to a media release, the vibrations that emanate from striking or circling Tibetan bowls are reported to have a soothing effect on the body, mind and soul of receptive organisms.
At the workshop Langlieb will provide background information on Tibetan bowls and demonstrate how to use them for relaxation and to invoke one’s own natural healing systems. He will also show how to apply the bowls on or around the body, with and without water, with a musical demonstration using chimes, gongs and bowls.
The workshop fee is $40.
Call 607-538-1130 or email sevaprograms@gmail.com for more information and to register.
