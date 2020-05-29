SMART PHONE PHOTOGRAPHY
Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta will present a free, three-part Smart Phone Photography Zoom webinar at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 13 and 20.
According to a media release, whether photos are taken with an iPhone or Android, how to transform them from good to great will be demonstrated.
Fine Arts Photographer JW Johnston will begin the series with photography fundamentals and will follow with an introduction to an editing/processing app.
After a series of exercises and demonstrations, students will share samples of their work during review sessions designed to be productive and supportive.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ycgumh7o. Registrants will be emailed the information needed to access the webinar.
