GREEN WOODWORKING
Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown will present a class in Green Woodworking led by Emilie Rigby from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
According to a media release, green woodworking is the process of carving and shaping wood before it is cured. The wood is reported to be easy to carve and offers a wide range of possibilities that cured wood does not.
Participants will be shown spoon carving from log to finished spoon along with the safe use of a saw, hook knife and straight knife.
All materials and tools will be provided. The fee is $65 for members or $75.
Students will need to bring a notebook and writing utensil, water bottle and snacks, work gloves and any tools they have that they wish to talk about.
Call 607-547-9777 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.