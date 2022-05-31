SUMMER SESSIONS 2022
Hartwick College in Oneonta will present more than 60 online courses over three sessions during Summer Sessions 2022, in subjects ranging from accounting to theater.
According to a media release, the courses are designed to meet a variety of needs for those seeking college credit or trying to take their careers to the next level. Hartwick students, students enrolled at other colleges, recent high school graduates, high school seniors (with permission), and adult students who want to continue their educations are welcome to enroll.
The online courses will allow students to learn on their own time.
Some courses are available only to students already enrolled at Hartwick while others may require prerequisites.
The first session is scheduled to begin June 1 and will end June 25. The second session will extend from June 28 to July 22, and the third will be from July 25 to Aug. 19.
Visit www.hartwick.edu/summeronline or contact summer program coordinator Pauline Stamp at stampp@hartwick.edu for more information and to register.
FIGURE DRAWING
Youths ages 12 to 18 may participate in Fenimore Art Museum’s drawing workshops from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
According to a media release the program Young at Art! will feature several small breakout figure drawing workshops at both Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum on state Route 80 near Cooperstown. All workshops will be led by local artists.
Participants should plan to meet at Fenimore Art Museum’s main entrance at 2 p.m. and are requested to bring a mask.
Advance registration is required. Contact Michelle Bosma at m.bosma@fenimoreart.org or 607-547-1414 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.