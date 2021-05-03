UTILIZING TEXTURE
Smithy Clay Studio will present its first virtual workshop, Utilizing Texture,” for hand-builders and throwers, during which students will learn at their own pace how to make and use tools to create texture in their work. Clay and plaster will be used.
The two-hour workshop will be instructed by Adam Jennett. The $40 fee includes unlimited access to the video workshop.
In addition to the video, a basic pottery tool kit, metal and rubber ribs and clay are also available.
The workshop is available in the store at www.smithyarts.org.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information.
