GROWING RESILIENCE
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware and Orange counties will host its last Zoom webinar in the Growing Resilience series workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Presenters will explore science, behavioral interventions and a resiliency mindset to “Grow Resiliency” in an organization and community. Attendees will have the opportunity to exercise new ways to help learn resiliency skills to build organizational and community networks, presenters said in a media release.
The free webinar will feature Child Savers trainer John Richardson-Lauve with his webinar on Growing Organization and Community Resiliency.” Richardson-Lauve is a licensed clinical social worker with 25 years of experience working in community mental health. He is the mental health director at ChildSavers, an outpatient mental health clinic serving children and families in the Richmond community, and travels the country training in the area of trauma-informed care.
Webinar participants can expect to learn strategies that foster the ability to adapt to change in an uncertain environment, as well as strategies that support resilience networks in organizations and communities, the release said. For more information, call Jeanne Darling at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County at 607-865-6531. Registration is required by emailing Karen Graves at kmg289@cornell.edu
