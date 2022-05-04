NOTARY PUBLIC
A training course leading to becoming a certified New York State Notary Public will be offered for $139 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at SUNY Delhi.
Course highlights include the appointment process, rules and regulations, best practices and an exam review.
The required registration may be completed by calling the office of continuing education and professional studies at 607-746-4545 or emailing ceps@delhi.edu
HERBALISM 101
Herbalism 101, an online conversation and workshop, will be held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, by the School of Environmental Vocational Arts in South Kortright.
According to a media release, information will be provided by Arielle Hayat on how to stock first aid cabinets with herbal remedies.
She will go over which herbs are helpful for in-the-moment relief from cold and flu symptoms, digestive issues, insomnia, pain relief, anxiety, open cuts or wounds and allergy symptoms.
The fee for the workshop is $20. Call 607-538-1130 or email sevaprograms@gmail.com for more information and to register.
LEAST RESTRICTIVE ENVIRONMENT AND INCLUSION
Oneonta’s Family Resource Network will present the online workshop “Least Restrictive Environment and Inclusion” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11.
According to a media release, Special Education lawyer Patrick Radel will discuss rights children with disabilities have to what is referred to in legal terms as a Free and Appropriate Public Education in the Least Restrictive Environment.
Schools must, to the maximum extent appropriate, educate students with special needs in the regular classroom along with their non-disabled peers in the same school they would attend if they did not have special needs.
The required registration for the workshop is available at https://tinyurl.com/35kturf9.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-287-3186 or 607-438-3978 for more information.
