HEAT PUMP WEBINAR
HAMDEN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will feature a monthly webinar from the Green NY Lunchtime Learning series and Smart Energy Choices program. Energy saving ideas from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Community Energy Engagement Program will be featured.
According to a media release, the first webinar from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, will focus on “Heat Pumps and Renewable Heating and Cooling” from the Green Energy NY series.
The presentation from NYSERDA’S Clean Heating and Cooling team will share information on NYSERDA’s Heat Smart Campaign and what homeowners need to know when considering renewable heating and cooling heat pump options for their home.
Call Valerie at 607-865-6531 for registration information or register at https://ogs.ny.gov/greenny.
More information about NYERSDA’s incentives for purchasing heat pumps is available from Valerie or Jeanne at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County at 607-865-6531.
