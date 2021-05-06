TRANSITION NIGHTS
Family Resource Network will present a virtual "Transition Nights" series starting next week.
Attendees will learn about pathways to graduation, the transition process from high school to the adult world, services and supports available to adults with disabilities, disability supports offered by college programs, skill-building transition programs and traditional adult services.
This series is intended for high school aged students, young adults and their families, but anyone who is interested is welcome to register. Each night will include presentations and opportunities to speak with representatives from different organizations.
The first session, "Planning for Transition" will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. "College Night" will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, and "Transition Services and Adult Services" will close the series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Registration is required. To register online, visit https://tinyurl.com/cfdt3hse or go to www.familyrn.org and click on "news and events" and then "event calendar." For more information or assistance with registration, call Will at 607-353-2551.
This conference is funded through a grant from OPWDD. Self-directing families will need to add “Training Groups” to their budgets prior to attending. Call FRN at 607-432-0001 for assistance adding this program to your budget.
