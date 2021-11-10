COMMUNICATION AND ADVOCACY
Family Resource Center will host an online workshop on Communication and Advocacy from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Led by trained Nurturing Parenting Program Facilitators Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio, the workshop will focus on skill building for positive parenting of children diagnosed with special needs and/or health challenges.
According to a media release, the differences between I messages and you messages and formulas for communicating with I statements and confrontation will be discussed.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/588wc9np.
Call 1-607-438-3978 for more information.
COMMUNICATION AND DOCUMENTATION
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present an online lay advocacy training workshop on Communication and Documentation from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12
According to a media release, Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will present ways to document needs and recognize barriers in communication that can get in the way of collaboration and positive outcomes.
The workshop will also cover ways to strengthen advocacy skills by learning effective and collaborative communication strategies, including elements for effective teamwork and positive interactions.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/a5yrvesw or by calling 1-607-432-0001.
