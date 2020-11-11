CLIMATE ACTION
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will host a webinar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, called “Climate Action — The dire need for net zero and what you can do.”
According to a media release the presentation will focus on climate science, concrete pathways for bird and nature lovers to limit global warming and local and personal ways to address what organizers perceive to be a climate crisis.
The program will include a recorded presentation by Utopus Insights CEO Chandu Visweswariah. Utopus Insights is a renewable energy software company. Visweswariah is also founding board member of CURE100, a community-based nonprofit focused on achieving net zero greenhouse gasses by 2040.
Registration for the webinar, part of the Climate Action Community Leadership Project, is available at tinyurl.com/y5b93gtf.
Information about joining the project’s climate leaders network will also be provided.
Visit doas.us for more information.
YOUTH DINNER CLUB
The William B. Ogden Free Library and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will present online cooking classes for youths from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 and 19 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
Call 607-865-5920 or visit the library for more information and to register.
COOKING WITH ROBBIE
A four-part series of adult cooking classes will be presented live via Zoom by the William B. Ogden Free Library. Students who attend at least three classes will be eligible to win a holiday apron.
The first class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, “No Knead to be Afraid of Yeast,” will focus on dinner rolls.
Heritage Cookies will be featured on Dec. 3; followed by Cake Rolls with guest Jessica Backus-Foster on Dec. 10; and Coffee Rings on Dec. 17.
Recipes, ingredient lists and the Zoom link will be emailed to those who register by calling 607-865-5929 or visiting the library.
The library is at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
TREES FOR TRIBUTARIES
Taylor Held of the Upper Susquehanna Coalition will describe how the organization can help get trees and shrubs planted alongside waterways throughout the region in a Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
According to a media release, reforestation efforts decrease erosion, reduce flooding damage, improve wildlife habitats and protect water quality along streams and waterways.
Part of the Climate Action Community Leadership Project, the webinar is for landowners and municipalities. The required registration may be completed at doas.us/event/trees-for-tributaries/.
Visit doas.us for more information.
Visit doas.us for more information.
ART, MUSIC AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION: ENGAGING STUDENTS IN SPECIAL EDUCATION DURING THE PANDEMIC
The Southern Tier Special Education Task Force will present the webinar “Art, Music and Physical Education: Engaging Students in Special Education During the Pandemic” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The task force covers eight counties including Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
Three arts educators will share ideas that can be implemented by those who work with students with disabilities.
Registration is available online at forms.gle/5SBRwCV6bL2vSerk8.
Call Sue Ruff at 607-724-2111 for more information.
PAINTING FOR ADULTS AND TEENS
An online painting class for adults and teens will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, by the William B. Ogden Free Library. The class is limited to six participants. An example of what the class will paint is posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Paint supplies and tools will be provided for a $20 deposit which will be refunded after the tools are returned.
Go to tinyurl.com/sl6tgzw to join the class.
