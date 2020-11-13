GROWING RESILIENCE AS A COMMUNITY
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware and Orange counties will offer a free webinar series focused on adapting to change, overcoming adversities, coping and eventually thriving again.
Citing examples where resilience has been especially needed recently, presenters, in a media release, named COVID-19, economic changes, job losses, budget cuts and civil unrest.
The release adds that as cumulative experiences, research indicates they can be challenging for communities and impact negatively on the health and well-being of community residents.
“Growing Resilience as a Community” will be addressed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.
According to organizers, a panel will discuss steps and processes used to develop community resilience initiatives.
Participants will identify possible steps they can use in their communities.
Sessions being planned for Dec. 8 and 9, will be presented in the form of a conference.
Focused on teaching tools for growing resilience in schools, health care and human services and the community-at-large, Choose Love Movement Founder Scarlett Lewis, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.
Registration for the Nov. 19 session is required and may be completed at tinyurl.com/y4d9rl5p.
Contact Julika von Stackelberg at 845-344-1234, ext. 274, or jv426@cornell.edu; or Jeanne Darling at 607-865-6531, or jmd30@cornell.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.