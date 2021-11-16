needs, TRUSTS AND GUARDIANSHIP
Family Resource Network will sponsor the online workshop “Supplemental Needs, Trusts and Guardianship,” from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Nov. 17.
According to a media release the workshop is for those with questions about establising trusts for their loved ones with disabilities or who need advice about setting up a guardianship plan.
Greg Catarella, a Binghamton lawyer who has practiced elder law, estate planning, administration, trusts and guardianships for more than 20 years, will present the workshop.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/8ruxrt4w. Call 1-607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
HEALTHY EATING FOR THE HOLIDAYS
A class focused on Healthy Eating for the Holidays will be presented from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, and will be repeated from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Unadilla Public Library at 193 Main St. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties nutrition educator Kimberly Ferstler will present a strategy for cooks, guests and celebrators of all ages. Her presentation will include tips and ideas for eating well during the season.
The interactive class will include time for discussion and the creation of a sample recipe to taste.
Call 1-607-369-3131 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.