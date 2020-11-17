FAMILY COOKING
A free Family Cooking class with Price Chopper Kids Cooking Club Chef Jodie Fitz will be sponsored by Andes Public Library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, on Zoom.
Designed for families with children in kindergarten through sixth grade, anyone interested may register by Thursday, Nov. 19, by contacting an.ill@4cls.org or 845-676-3333.
A shopping list, supply list and link to join the meeting will all be provided.
